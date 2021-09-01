Proposal to create space for flats, shops and takeaway Northampton could be approved despite concerns

A proposal to create space for two flats, a shop and a takeaway in a building in Northampton has been recommended for approval despite concerns.

The St Leonards Road property would be extended on one storey to the front and the rear with the ground floor split into the two businesses and the first floor divided into one-bed flats.

A West Northamptonshire Council planning officer has advised the planning committee to approve the application at its meeting on Tuesday (September 7).

A planning application wants to convert buildings on St Leonards Road, Far Cotton, Northampton, into two flats, a shop and a takeaway. Photo: Google

The planning officer's report, published yesterday (Tuesday, August 31), states: "The principle of residential development is accepted, and the conversion of the existing unit into two units assists the vitality and viability of the local centre.

"It is not considered that the proposal would harm the character and appearance of the existing building or street scene, acceptable living conditions are provided and the scheme would not have an unacceptable impact upon neighbouring amenity."

But Far Cotton and Delapre Community Council, West Northamptonshire councillor Emma Roberts and a resident object to the application.

The community council argues a highway survey is needed to address parking needs and a decision should not be made without this.

West Northamptonshire Council's highways department agrees as the proposal could cause an increased level of demand for on-street parking - but one could not be done during the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Roberts is worried about the number of HMO-equivalent (houses of multiple occupancy) properties in the area, the impact on parking and the presentation of flat roofs and water runoff/drainage.