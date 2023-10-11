Proposal to build 'international' train station near Northampton gains momentum as HS2 phase two is scrapped

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northants MP has written to the Prime Minister calling for a brand new international railway station to be built in Silverstone – here’s why.

In a recent letter addressed to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Secretary of State for Transport, and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), south Northants’ Tory MP Andrea Leadsom has made a case for the construction of a "Silverstone International" train station. This move follows the cancellation of the controversial second phase of HS2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea Leadsom MP opens the letter, saying: “Dear Prime Minister, I would like to congratulate you for what was, no doubt, a very difficult decision to cancel the second phase of HS2 from Birmingham to Manchester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Engineers at work on the first arch for the Greatworth green tunnel in September 2023.

"Over the last thirteen years, I have sought to robustly protect the interests of my constituents and have been gravely disappointed to see the mismanagement of HS2, with huge staff turnover, an unwillingness to take residents’ views into account in project design and execution and the difficulty so many have had with achieving proper compensation and mitigation.

“Such has been the scale of unnecessary disruption to residents in South Northamptonshire, that many are calling for a dividend for our area by way of compensation. Specifically, residents are calling for a new “Silverstone International” railway station to be built on the site of the enormous HS2 construction compound just off the A43, north of Brackley."

The MP's proposition is clear and straightforward. She said: "Not only would this create the only public transport link to the British Grand Prix, which is the UK’s largest international sporting event, but it would also transform the lives of thousands of residents that commute to work every day, presently without the benefit of any train infrastructure closer than Milton Keynes, Banbury and Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we should be...ambitious – we should use some of the infrastructure funding that has become available for the Midlands and the North, together with a contribution from Silverstone Circuit, to build a major new train station on the route."

According to Leadsom, the Secretary of State for Transport has agreed to urgently consider the business case for the "Silverstone International" train station.

A WNC spokeswoman said: “We are still waiting for firm details on this and what it means for West Northamptonshire, and any possible implications. Once we have further details, we will consider our position with regards to Andrea’s letter.”

The Northants Labour Group has also been contacted for comment.