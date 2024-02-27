Postal voters urged to apply early for the May elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday, 2 May voters across North and West Northamptonshire will go to the polls to elect the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

The Police Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) is elected to oversee local policing and fire and rescue services, manage the police & fire and rescue budget, set council tax rates for policing, and ensure transparent communication about police activities in the community. They will also make key appointments of the Chief Constable and the Chief Fire Officer for the Northamptonshire area.

People are urged to apply for postal votes as early as possible ahead of the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday, 17 April and those wishing to vote by proxy (when someone votes on your behalf) can also do this in advance of the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday, 24 April.

Postal Voting

Anyone who is not yet registered to vote must do so by Tuesday, 16 April in order to take part in this spring’s election. You can register to vote on the gov.uk website.

Students have the option of registering at both their home and term-time addresses, and if they are in different local authority areas, they can vote in both locations during the election.

Anna Earnshaw, Returning Officer for the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner elections, said: “As we prepare for the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner elections, I urge each and every member of our community to take a moment to ensure their voice is heard in the upcoming elections.

“Registering to vote is quick and easy, taking just five minutes, and all you need is your National Insurance number. By registering, you not only exercise your democratic right to vote in local elections but also have a voice on matters important to you. Plus, registering can have additional benefits like improving your credit score and making it easier to secure loans, rent or buy a new home. If you've recently moved or changed your details, remember that you'll need to re-register to vote.

“For those who may face challenges in visiting a polling station on Election Day, whether due to health concerns or other circumstances, registering to vote by post or proxy ensures that your voice remains as vital and influential as ever.”

The UK Government has introduced a requirement for voters to produce accepted photographic identification when voting in person at a polling station. This new requirement will apply to this election.