Popular after school club threatened with closure SAVED after finding new Northampton venue

A village’s popular after school club that feared it would need to shut after it was told to move out of its home has been saved.

Picnics After School Club has looked after Moulton Primary School pupils before and after they go to school since 2017.

Picnics’ founder Tracey Hull said in January that it was on the verge of closing after Moulton College said it could no longer use a room there.

Moulton Football Club (Pic: Google)

All other venues in the village appeared unsuitable or unavailable.

Mrs Hull said from September 1, Picnics will be based at Moulton Football Club, which is owned by the village’s parish council.

The decision, she said, had left her “super happy” and that the “phones went bananas” when concerned parents learned the venue problem had been resolved.

“There are a lot of extremely relieved parents and happy children. I don’t have any hard feelings. We are safe ultimately and that’s what it’s about: the kids will have a home.”

She added: “All I wanted was for people to listen and help us find a home. By the power of people and parents being so passionate we managed to sort it out. It’s ended up being a community thing. Everyone pulled together.”

Mrs Hull had said she was concerned about the “implications of the school and parents being able to carry on with work and pay mortgages” if the school closed.

In January, Moulton Primary School’s chair of governors, Rachel Keightley, said the potential closure would have been an “enormous loss to the school, parents and pupils”.

