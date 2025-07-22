Political Opinion: The Diary of an MP - A year on the job, in numbers
Mike says it’s been the honour of his life, but that the job has come with a steep learning curve. Most people understandably think of MPs in the Commons Chamber, and yes, that’s part of it. But the truth is, this job is much more than that. In this fortnight’s Diary of an MP column, Mike shares what his life looks like, in numbers.
In Westminster, my job is to be your voice
Since July last year, I’ve spoken 71 times in the Chamber, Westminster Hall Debates and in Select Committees, asking questions, challenging Ministers and making the case for investment and support for Northampton. In fact, Northampton is the word I say the most in the Commons according to Hansard! I’ve voted 216 times, passing 31 new pieces of legislation, and yes, I’ve even been told off by the Deputy Speaker of the House… twice.
Locally, I’ve taken on over 5,000 pieces of casework
I receive around 300 emails each day. The emails are a combination of policy briefings, correspondence with groups in Northampton, and requests for support or advice from constituents. In total, my team and I have successfully solved 4,509 cases so far, with people in East Hunsbury, Far Cotton and Duston ranking as the top three wards where enquiries come from.
I’ve met hundreds of you face-to-face
From Friday surgeries to pop-up events, I’ve hosted 40 constituency surgeries, supporting 232 local residents with 1-2-1 advice. I've hosted 5 pop-up supermarket surgeries across Northampton, spoken to over 1,000 local school children through school visits, and over 200 businesses, charities and community groups through the year. I've chosen 9 so far as my Business Success of the Fortnight award winners.
Behind the scenes, I work across party lines to get things done
Almost all the work I do in Parliament is cross-party. I've always felt that we achieve more working together than against each other. I’ve been elected as chair of five All-Party Parliamentary Groups, and as vice-chair of a sixth, championing housing, better roads, trade, infrastructure, and our food and drink sectors. I’ve been selected to represent the UK in the Council of Europe, scrutinising the European Court of Human Rights, visiting Strasbourg three times so far. I’ve hosted or spoken at 35 roundtables and 40 other events, promoting Northampton at every one, and I’ve met with Ministers countless times on issues that matter to Northampton South.
It’s a job that doesn’t switch off, and I wouldn’t have it any other way
Whether it’s 10pm votes in Westminster on a Monday or 9am meetings with Northampton Councillors on a Friday, I’m in this role to serve you. One year in, I’ve learned a lot… and I know there’s so much more to do.
Here’s to the next twelve months.