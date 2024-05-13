Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former soldier, police officer, and paramedic turned Reform UK candidate Anthony Owens vows to address healthcare and infrastructure issues in Northampton South.

I've spent my career serving the community, witnessing firsthand the struggles and challenges faced by the people of Northampton and around the country. Now, as the Reform UK candidate for Northampton South, I am determined to bring about the changes our constituents desperately need.

One of the most pressing issues affecting our community is the dire state of healthcare. Every day, I see the strain on our NHS as people struggle to access the care they need. GP surgeries in our area are being rated as inadequate, not because they lack quality, but because they simply cannot cope with the influx in population. This is unacceptable. Every person in Northampton deserves access to timely and efficient healthcare, and I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure that this becomes a reality.

Furthermore, the rapid growth of new building developments around the M1 motorway, particularly in areas like West and East Hunsbury, holds promise for the future of Northampton. However, this growth must be matched with adequate infrastructure to support it. As it stands, the infrastructure in our community is woefully inadequate to accommodate the expanding population. Traffic congestion, overstretched public services, and insufficient amenities are just some of the issues plaguing our area.

Northampton South Election Candidate.

If elected, I will prioritize the development of infrastructure projects that will support and sustain our growing community. This includes investing in transportation networks, expanding healthcare facilities, and ensuring that our schools and public services have the resources they need to thrive. Northampton has immense potential, and with the right leadership and vision, we can build a brighter future for all who call this place home.