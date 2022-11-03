Plans unveiled to demolish and convert former 'inadequate' Northampton care home into flats and houses

Plans have been unveiled to demolish and convert a former Northampton care home into flats and houses.

Proposals have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council to part-demolish the “no longer fit for purpose” Berrywood Lodge in Duston and convert it into four flats and four houses.

According to planning papers, Berrywood Lodge was – up until recently - a care home for young people before it closed down following an 'inadequate' Care Quality Commission. Planning papers say the closure was also down to structural issues with the building, low staffing levels, and health bosses wanting patients to receive care in “less institutional” buildings.

Berrywood Lodge could be part-demolished and converted into homes

The proposal submitted by Pathways Care Group (PCG) says they want to selectively demolish parts of the more recent building, rebuild the rear single storey extension to the older building and sub-divide it into four houses as originally built, sub-divide the adjacent modern building into four flats, and provide properties with private external gardens.

A PCG spokesman said: "PCG concluded that a change of use to housing is the only viable outcome. The base line is for market standard housing with the potential for part or all of the site to be taken by a registered social landlord allocating part to supported living (that may be run by PCG or even another preferred partner). In conclusion the scheme presented takes full account of the history of the site, enhances the existing buildings on the site, provides very good standard of new dwellings, presents a scheme that is viable and is likely to be realised."

So far, at the time of writing (Wednesday, November 2), one resident has objected citing noise issues from the car park as a potential problem. Residents have until November 11 to voice their opinions on the scheme.

Here's what the site could look like, according to planning papers

Only schemes of 15 or more dwellings are required to include 35 percent affordable housing.