Plans unveiled to convert massive former office block in Northampton town centre into 51 flats

Plans have been unveiled to convert a massive vacant former office block in Northampton town centre into 51 flats.

Proposals have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to convert the entirety of the five-block Sol House, in St Katherine’s Street, opposite Sol Central, into a block of properties.

The applicant, Regent Portfolio Limited, says the building would comprise 35 one-bed and 16 two-bed flats, within the minimum space standards.

According to property experts, the average rental price for a one-bedroom flat in Northampton town centre is £846 per month. Multiply that figure by 51 flats and the total comes to just over half a million pounds per year.

Previously, the site fell under Class B1(a), which typically refers to office use. However, now it falls within Class E, which encompasses a broader range of uses, including commercial, business, and service-related activities. So, the building has transitioned from being specifically categorised as an office space to being categorised under this broader classification, according to plans.

A recent amendment to the planning regulations has allowed for the conversion of a building from commercial use (Class E) to residential use (Class C3) without needing to meet certain previous criteria, according to plans. These changes, effective from March 6, 2024, mean that the building no longer needs to be vacant for three months prior to application, nor does it need to adhere to a 1,500 square metre limit on floor space, the applicant told the council.

According to planning papers, the proposed development would ideally require 57 parking spaces, but the site currently only has about eight. Plans show the developer is looking to create an extra 11 car parking spaces, taking the total up to 19.

The developers argue that this shortfall in parking can be justified due to the site's sustainability. They suggest that the site's sustainable location near the town centre and bus routes makes it suitable for fewer parking spaces.

The developer also plans to include 56 bicycle spaces, including space for six visitor bicycles, and refuse storage.