Plans to turn vacant Northampton town centre sports bar into flats recommended for approval

Plans to partly demolish a vacant sports bar and build 13 flats in its place are set for approval by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The Northampton Sports Bar in Gold Street has been vacant since it closed down more than four years ago during the Covid-19 pandemic. If the plans are approved, applicant Spearhead Holdings would retain the ground floor for commercial use while converting the first floor and adding a second and third level to house the apartments.

The three floors of flats would include 10 one-bed and three two-bed apartments. Tenants would access the flats from Adelaide Place, while the commercial unit entrance would remain on Gold Street.

Despite receiving no objections from members of the public, Northampton Town Council has shared concerns with the application, stating that it wants to see the building regenerated but the plans are “not the right type of development”.

The long-vacant building in Gold Street, Northampton could be converted into town centre flats.

It explains: “This property will back onto late-night music venues and we are keen to see these retained as part of the town’s late night economy offering. To put these flats into close proximity of the venues will be detrimental both to the potential residents and harm the venues.”

A previous application to convert the same building into 14 apartments was refused partly because the noise impact was not properly dealt with. WNC’s environmental health team has stated that the mitigation proposed in this scheme would be “acceptable” and is likely to ensure future residents will be protected against noise.

According to plans, on-site parking will not be possible. Developers have, however, committed to creating storage space for up to 18 bicycles.

WNC planning officers wrote that the revised plans have responded positively to the previous reasons for refusal and offer a sustainable development which will “positively contribute to the town centre” by repurposing the “long vacant building”.

The application will be heard at the council’s planning committee next Thursday, February 6, for a final decision.