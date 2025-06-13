Plans to turn property in Northampton cul-de-sac into children's home approved despite fierce objections

A five-bedroom family home in a quiet Northampton cul-de-sac will be turned into a small children’s home, despite pleas from residents to turn the plans down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) approved the proposal to transform a home in Blossac Court, Duston, into a residential institution that would care for three vulnerable children aged five to 18.

The conversion, suggested by applicant Mr Neil Verlander, received 76 objections from members of the public and passionate calls at the planning meeting for its refusal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In planning papers, the applicant Mr Verlander said that the new home would be a “nurturing, warm and welcoming” environment for some of the most vulnerable young people in society who may have previously been exposed to traumatic experiences.

The proposed property in Blossac Court, Duston, will be converted into a children's home.

Documents state the building will have two carers on duty at all times, on a 24-hour shift pattern, with the changeover happening at 10 to 10.30am each day. Many objections have arisen from the perceived threat to the noise levels, parking issues, and disturbances to other homes’ amenity.

At the WNC planning meeting on June 5, local resident Peter Emptage spoke in objection. He raised concerns about a lack of surplus parking in the vicinity and the children living there potentially having behavioural issues and causing anti-social behaviour.

He added: “Four families have told me now that they’d have to move if this goes ahead. How can their children safely play in the cul-de-sac, never mind all the children walking to school, the dog walkers and the public would walk on the path [next to the home].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a lot of worried people out there and I hope this doesn’t get approved.”

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, qualified social worker Kelly McFayden said: “We aspire to be a really good company offering opportunity and allowing kids to be the best that they possibly can for themselves.

“I do understand, having looked at all of the feedback, that people are frightened about who’s going to live next door - if they’re going to be young offenders, if they’re going to bring antisocial behaviour.

“We get to choose the young people and children that we offer opportunity to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also added that the shift patterns and handover times had been decided to have the least effect on neighbouring homes, at a time when other residents would likely be at work.

The council’s highways team also did not raise any objections to the number of parking spaces provided, stating that the four driveway spaces would be able to accommodate all staff members and would not have a significant impact on the local highway network.

The committee unanimously voted to approve the application, in line with the officer’s recommendation.