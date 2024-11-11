Plans to turn Northampton home into small respite care home approved despite parking objections

Plans to convert a family home in Northampton into a small, short-term care facility have been approved by the council despite dozens of objections.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has given permission for applicant Time to Shine Ltd to offer ‘respite care’ for families with caring responsibilities in the two-storey home on Icknield Drive, Northampton. At full capacity, the home will provide 24-hour care for two to three people. According to the application, one full time carer would be on site at all times, with changeovers taking place at 9am and 8pm.

Time to Shine Ltd offers care for people with learning disabilities or higher needs generally who require longer-term support in Northamptonshire. It explained that respite programmes provide short-term and time-limited breaks for families and other unpaid caregivers, often lasting between a few days or a few weeks.

The care provider has said that it has received “lots of interest” from parents asking for respite care services. It said the Icknield Drive home is “ideally located” in a quiet community with public transport to town, close links to schools and local amenities.

‘Overwhelming local opposition’

The main objections, which were lodged by 47 people, related to parking and road safety concerns along the street as well as the impact of a care home on the local community.

“Clearly there is an overwhelming local opposition. Nearly all the cars from two roads go right past this house and parking is often a problem. How this change of use to a commercial property could possibly be in the best interests of West Hunsbury residents is beyond me,” a member of the public commented.

Others agreed, saying it could create a “dangerous bottleneck” and could cause safety issues when driving past “the slalom of parked vehicles”.

Three letters in support of the care home were also received by WNC. One person said: “Respite care for families caring for a loved one is essential. Carers of family members don’t have time to do self care, due to the nature of care needed.

“This company are proposing to give time and experiences to adults with learning needs, whilst also giving time for family carers to rest. It will only enhance the community of West Hunsbury and provide a necessary resource to families.”

However, another objector wrote that the safety of existing residents “outweighs” the need for a care facility for “a small number of people”.

“It’s not exactly going to cure hospital overcrowding,” they added.

WNC Highways ruled that the change of use would not have “an undue impact” upon the local highway network, as there are two existing off-street parking spaces for staff. The authority concluded that the effect on highways is not different from a large family living in the four-bed home, given that the occupants would not be driving.

Council planning officers ultimately approved the care home plans on Friday, November 8.