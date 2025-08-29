Plans to open new 'gritty urban burger experience' restaurant and bar in Northampton town centre have been approved

Plans to open a new “gritty urban burger experience” restaurant and bar in Northampton town centre have been approved.

The scheme will convert Unit 1 of the City Building in Fish Street, which was formerly home to a Subway franchise, into a Crazy Pickle establishment. The Subway branch closed in 2021 during the pandemic, leaving the building vacant ever since.

The plans were first submitted in February 2025, and approval was granted at the end of August.

A West Northamptonshire Council planning officer said: “The proposed restaurant would create an additional leisure use within the Northampton town centre.

"Furthermore, a site visit has confirmed that the existing building is in a state of disrepair and that no business is currently operating from the site, resulting in an inactive building within the town centre.

"The proposed restaurant and associated works would therefore also constitute the regeneration of the building, which would be welcomed, particularly due to the recent regeneration works carried out by the council on the Fish Street public realm.”

Crazy Pickle brand describes itself online as focused on “a high-quality culinary journey with a laid-back, cool atmosphere, embodying an adventurous spirit that resonates with the lifestyle of urban creatives.”

A Crazy Pickle spokesperson previously said: “Our concept is simple yet exciting: mouthwatering burgers using only the finest locally sourced meats and freshly baked buns, a carefully curated selection of local and international beers, thrilling sports screenings, and a touch of creativity with our signature twist – pickles! We’re here to bring a lively, fun, and welcoming atmosphere to the area, offering something different that appeals to everyone.”

The building’s rent is estimated at £36,000 per year, according to local estate agents. Previous plans for a ‘woodland bar’ at the same site, approved in January 2023, never went ahead.

Nearby, the City Building also houses Rosie O’Leary’s Irish bar, which opened in spring 2024, while the former Buddies Diner in Dychurch Lane has recently reopened as Mission Chicken.