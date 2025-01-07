Plans to open new farm shop and cafe at rural Northamptonshire location recommended for approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to bring a new farm shop and cafe development to an agricultural site near Northampton will be considered by officials this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Courteenhall Estate has submitted proposals to convert a large fertiliser store building on West Lodge Farm, near Roade, and bring the building back into use alongside its other new industrial conversions.

Among the proposals for the building include a central joint farm shop and cafe area at the main entrance and two light industrial storage units at the rear of the building. The surrounding farmyard will also be converted into visitor parking, totalling 53 vehicle bays above the farm shop and cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the farm’s other buildings have already been converted into commercial office buildings and light industrial storage units. Courteenhall Estate says the changes will “complement” the site’s new usage for its post-agricultural future and bring the “redundant” building back into use.

A CGI image of what the rural farm shop and cafe could look like if approved. (Image: Courteenhall Estate)

To help maintain the separation between staff and shoppers, an entirely new access from Courteenhall Road is proposed to lead the public car park. Planning documents say the new route will prevent farm shop and cafe visitors from coming into conflict with delivery vehicles and staff on site.

Specific parking for the two industrial units has been provided to the west of the farm shed, closer to the existing commercial access.

While the exact hours of operation for the cafe and shop are unknown, planning papers suggest the commercial units’ opening hours will be between 8am and 6pm. The applicant also has not confirmed how many new jobs the development will create.

A West Northamptonshire Council committee will meet on Thursday (January 9) this week to discuss the proposals. WNC officers have recommended that councillors approve the plans.