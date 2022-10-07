Plans to open a 24/7 casino called 'Little Vegas' at a vacant unit in Northampton town centre have been criticised as “inappropriate” and a “tax on the poor”.

Proposals have been submitted by Chongie Entertainment Ltd to open an 'adult gaming centre' at the former Edinburgh Woolen Mill shop in Abington Street, which closed down at the start of 2020.

The company, which is registered in the Bahamas and has its UK headquarters in London, said the proposals will “increase the vitality and viability” of the centre along with the creation of eight new jobs.

Plans have been submitted to convert the former Edinburgh Woolen Mill into a 'Little Vegas' 24/7 casino

A Chongie Entertainment Ltd spokesman said: "Overall, the proposed use will make a positive contribution to the vibrancy of the centre. The application proposal is considered to be of benefit to Northampton town centre and the application site is entirely appropriate in respect to the proposed use and its location."

Labour councillor Danielle Stone, of the Castle ward, said she hopes the application is rejected by West Northamptonshire Council's planning officers.

The councillor said: "This does not fit with the vision for Abington Street as an attractive family friendly area with a mix of residential and up market retail.

"I shall be calling it in on the grounds of inappropriate development. We already have too many casinos, betting shops, pawn shops, loan sharks in the town all chasing the money of disadvantaged households. It's like a tax on the poor.

"We need retail that will draw people into the town, that will increase footfall, that will help stimulate the local economy.

"Our town centre needs an uplift not a down turn."

A Chongie Entertainment Ltd spokesman said the company takes its social responsibilities “very seriously”.

"The company operates to the highest standards and is fully aware of its social responsibilities in respect to issues associated with gambling which it takes very seriously," the spokesman said.

The firm went on to say in its application that “alleged risks to problem gamblers, young people and other vulnerable persons are matters relevant to licensing and management functions, not planning”.

Speaking to Chronicle and Echo last year as part of the Safer Gambling Week, Robin Burgess, former CEO of the Hope Centre, said he has seen gambling's impact first-hand in his work with the poor and homeless.

Mr Burgess said: "The gambling industry is a parasite on modern families and has no place in a civilised society.

"The odds are always stacked against you and the house always wins in the end.

"Gambling is a mug's game."

In 2019, the Department of Health and Social Care commissioned Public Health England (PHE) to undertake a review of the evidence on gambling harms.

Evidence suggests that people with gambling problems are at least twice as likely to die from suicide compared to the general population, with one overseas study showing that people with a gambling disorder had a 19 times increased risk of dying from suicide.