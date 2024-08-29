Plans to DEMOLISH car dealership in Northampton and build huge 54-flat block set to be approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans are set to be approved to demolish a prominent car dealership in Northampton and replace it with a huge block of 54 flats.

Plans to demolish the long-standing Tony Brooks car dealership, which has been open since 1983, just off St Peter's Way and construct a new eight-storey block of flats have been recommended for approval despite significant objections from heritage groups.

Three and a half years since initial plans were first submitted, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is finally set to make a decision next week on the revised proposed development, which includes 54 residential flats and commercial space on the ground floor.

The development will feature a mix of housing with a total of 54 units, including 22 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom, and five three-bedroom properties, with 35 percent of the units designated as affordable housing. The project will also include an accessible landscaped terrace on the central roof of the third floor, as well as two additional rooftop gardens. The planning report notes that there will be no parking provided on-site, only cycle storage.

Plans to demolish Tony Brooks car dealership and build 54 flats on the site are set to be approved next week.

Applicant Anthony Brooks said: “It is uniquely positioned on an under-utilised site within immediate proximity to services in the town centre and public and active transport links. This presents an exciting opportunity to deliver a high-quality landmark building which will be a welcoming gateway to Northampton.

"The proposal has been re-designed to address consultee comments and celebrate the town’s history in the form of its architecture and respecting the adjoining Conservation Area, Scheduled Monument, and nearby Listed Building.”

Supporters of the project, including Strategic Housing and Northampton Town Council, argue that the development is crucial for addressing housing needs.

Strategic Housing expressed their approval, saying: “We are happy the 35 percent policy requirement for affordable housing has been met.”

Here's an artist's impression of what the flats will look like.

Northampton Town Council echoed this sentiment, emphasising that the development would "provide long-term and sustainable housing while easing housing pressures” and highlighted a preference for such developments over Houses of Multiple Occupation.

Despite this support, the project has faced strong opposition from heritage organisations. Historic England, the Northampton Town Centre Conservation Areas Advisory Committee, and Friends of Northampton Castle have all raised concerns.

Friends of Northampton Castle objected strongly, saying: “The proposal remains to build high-rise dwellings on a site which closely abuts a scheduled monument and also a Grade I listed building, St Peter's. The opportunity has not been taken to enhance the site of Northampton Castle nearby or to engage with the renovation project presently being carried out at the Old Black Lion (Grade II listed).”

Despite these objections, a WNC planning officer has recommended the proposal for approval at a planning committee meeting on Thursday, September 5.

The officer said: “Officers consider that the proposed development would create a high-quality and attractive development. The site is situated within a highly sustainable and prominent location at the gateway to Northampton’s town centre, on a site which is prime for siting a statement landmark building.”

The officer also noted that the development would “make efficient use of previously developed land, contribute towards housing provision, and direct housing towards the most sustainable locations.”

Although the proposal has been recommended for approval by planning officers, it is not unheard of for decisions to be overturned. However, it is highly likely that the development will be approved.