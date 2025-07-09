Plans to convert Northampton home into serviced accommodation to go ahead following appeal

Proposals to convert a Northampton home into serviced accommodation have won at appeal, despite prior concerns that it could further threaten parking on a street that already has several HMOs.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) rejected the conversion proposals for 105 Lea Road, Abington, at a planning committee meeting in January. Committee members were originally encouraged by planning officers to approve the proposals, but ultimately voted against the advice.

The scheme was first called in by Labour councillor Zoe Smith over fears it would operate like a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO). She told members that the area was already “massively saturated” with properties that were not family-use and, if approved, it could represent a “huge danger” to the prevalence of such properties in the future.

A HMO is rented by individual rooms to unrelated tenants, whereas serviced accommodation is let, often on a short-term basis, as a whole household. The applicant, RGC Property Solutions, said the home would be used for groups of work colleagues or families relocating to the area needing temporary accommodation.

105 Lea Road, Abington, now has permission to be converted into serviced accommodation.

The WNC committee refused the plans on the basis that it was located within a densely populated residential area with shared homes and limited parking space, despite the highways authority having no objections. It added that the proposal would increase the demand for on street parking which “simply cannot be sustained”.

In response to the concerns, the planning inspector reflected that during their site visit there was a lot of cars using the street parking, but that there were still some spaces available. They concluded that the change of use would be unlikely to lead to undue stress on parking and noted the fact that the highway authority also had no objections.

The report also confronted the council’s suggestion that the serviced accommodation would result in an increase in ‘comings and goings’, saying its usage would be similar to that of a single household.

Other submissions from third parties that it was being occupied as a “HMO in all but a name” were also quashed, stating that it was up to the local planning authority to take action in such a situation.