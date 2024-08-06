Plans to build new homes in the back of a Northampton supermarket car park are set for approval by the council later this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If proposals are given the go-ahead, two three-bedroom houses will be built at the end of the Barry Road Co-op car park in Abington. The new homes would neighbour the existing residential houses further down the street.

The plans were called in for discussion by Cllr Zoe Smith (Abington and Phippsville ward) as a result of the loss of car parking space and the effect on children’s safety due to its close proximity to Barry Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to documents submitted by the applicant, Cornerstone 2 Homes Ltd, each house would have two driveway parking spaces at the front. The application site currently contains 12 existing parking spaces which would be lost to Co-op customers.

Developers are looking to replace the car spaces at the far end of the Barry Road Co-op parking area with two new homes. Credit: Google Maps

The loss of existing parking spaces has been considered acceptable by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) as it states the car park is “under used” even at busier times of day.

In total, 14 letters of objection were raised during the public consultation process including concerns over the impact on the character of the area, traffic and parking issues and the safety of school children.

One person wrote: “There is no capacity for this kind of development in such a built up area. Parking around the Co-op is already difficult and close proximity to the school makes it dangerous to cross the roads for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stop turning this area into a slum and build sustainable and responsible social housing, please.”

Illustrative designs of what the homes could look like if approved on Wednesday (August 7). Credit: Cornerstone 2 Homes Ltd

Planning officers noted in their report that the homes would be located along an established residential street close to a local centre in a “highly sustainable location”. Ultimately the site has been recommended for approval.

WNC will consider the plans at a committee meeting on Wednesday, August 7 and issue a decision.