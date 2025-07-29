Plans to build 19 homes on edge of Northamptonshire village turned down after more than 200 objections

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has refused permission to build 19 homes on the edge of a rural Northamptonshire village against the advice of officers.

The proposals would have transformed green space on the western edge of Kilsby into a small housing estate of one to three-bed homes. More than 230 objections were raised by members of the public against the plans, which were submitted by applicant Richborough Estates.

WNC’s planning committee heard the scheme for a third time at its meeting last week. The first time it went to the panel in December 2024 there was a resolution to approve the application, however it was put before new committee members again in June this year due to material changes with the Section 106 contributions.

These changes related to an update from the NHS Northamptonshire ICB that considered there would be sufficient primary care capacity for the new residents from the proposed homes, therefore they would not be seeking any funding contributions from Richborough Estates.

Illustrative masterplan for the rejected 19 homes in Kilsby.

The plans were then deferred for a site visit before appearing in front of members for a final time on Thursday July 24.

Speaking on behalf of the Kilsby Action Group, Ian Gidley said the need for more houses in the village was a “fallacy” and called on members to reject the proposals as it was outside of the village confines.

He said: “There is not a shred of evidence to support a local housing needs case at Kilsby.

“An approval contrary to local planning policies would open the floodgates for every single piece of land adjacent to villages in the district, which is why this is such an important decision.”

Local resident Andrew Farrier told members that the application would be “irresponsible and damaging to the environment”.

MP for Daventry, Stuart Andrew, also attended the session over a videolink to speak against the plans. He claimed there had already been substantial growth in the village relative to its size and urged the committee to refuse the homes.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Alasdair Avila-Thorne said it was “clearly evidenced” that there were insufficient sites within the village boundary to meet the identified local housing needs.

However, it was suggested by the opposition that the village’s 2020 housing need survey is now out of date and should not justify development being granted on the countryside surrounding the village.

Members voted to refuse the plans on the basis that the development would be outside the village confines and does not meet the ‘exceptional criteria’ necessary to do so. They also found that the proposal would result in the loss of open land, which would conflict with the character of Kilsby.

Richborough Estates have up to six months to appeal the decision with the planning inspectorate.