Plans submitted to open brand new Indian restaurant along busy road in Northampton

Plans have been submitted to open a brand new independent Indian restaurant along a busy road in Northampton.

‘Seven Spices’ is seeking approval to open and serve alcohol and late-night refreshments at the former Kebabish Grill House located at 165 Wellingborough Road.

The property has been empty for more than a year, and the new plans aim to bring fresh life to the space.

The applicant, Ramanjaneyulu Chirumamilla, has applied for a licence that would allow Seven Spices to sell alcohol for both on-site and off-site consumption, with opening hours from midday to midnight every day of the week.

In addition to alcohol, the application includes provisions for late-night refreshment—serving hot food and drinks for consumption both on and off the premises—from 11pm to midnight daily.

According to its website, Seven Spices specialises in authentic Indian cuisine and “combines traditional recipes with a modern twist, crafted with the finest ingredients and a passion for excellence”. The restaurant will offer “a culinary journey filled with rich spices and aromatic dishes that define their heritage”.

The plans are now open for public consultation, and residents and businesses are invited to submit feedback on the application.

Seven Spices has been contacted for further comment on the plans and for a targeted opening date, if permission is granted.