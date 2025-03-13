Plans submitted for 'step-down' accommodation on Northampton car park for those leaving hospital

Plans have been submitted to convert a hospital car park in Northampton into step-down living apartments for people transitioning from their stay in hospital.

The St Andrew’s Hospital site extends from Billing Road across a number of different healthcare buildings, accommodating more than 15 different wards. It offers specialist services for people living with complex mental health needs such as trauma, personality disorder, psychosis, autism, learning disability, brain injury and dementia care.

The proposed accommodation will be built on a current gravel car park next to the Three Shires private hospital. The homes would only be available to patients who need to use a step-down facility to assist them with transitioning back into the community.

In the planning statement St Andrew’s Healthcare wrote: “The Learning Disability Accommodation Strategy was co-produced with adults who have learning disabilities or autism. They identified that ‘having a home’ and ‘their own front door’ was important to them when moving to a new environment.

A gravel car park in the St Andrew's Hospital site could be transformed into supported living homes to help patients integrate into the community from wards.

“The [Supportive Transition Service] will provide this and allow them to step down from a ward environment into community-style accommodation which has been spaciously designed with a welcoming feel with staff support.”

According to planning documents, the hospital would build eight single storey, one-bed homes with a supporting staff hub. Documents state the row of homes will be within its own gated community and visitors must report to the staff hub before entering the site.

The units have been specifically designed for varying specialist needs and can all accommodate wheelchair users. Each unit will be identical, with its own lounge and dining area, single bedroom, wetroom, kitchen and sensory room. The homes will also be subject to CQC hospital registration.

Currently across the Billing Road estate there are 1,248 car parking spaces, with 78 owed to the application site. The applicant has said the lost spaces will be re-accommodated in the lower portion of the Cliftonville House retained car park which is currently underutilised.

All comments on the planning application are due by March 24. West Northamptonshire Council has set May 7 as the target decision date for the step-down homes.