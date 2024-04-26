Plans submitted for glamping yurts on Northamptonshire alpaca farm near A43

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been put forward to transform an agricultural field near the A43 in South Northamptonshire into a holiday site.

The applicant is looking for permission to build five glamping yurts on the southern border of Northamptonshire, between Evenley and Croughton.

The land is currently used by Barleymow Farm as a site for alpaca grazing and livestock. The applicant, Carla Savage, is looking to diversify the land use by establishing a small glamping business.

The site will feature five private yurts and a shared communal shelter for visitors to socialise. Inside the accommodation will include a double bed and sofa bed, log burning stoves and simple furniture such as drawers and tables. They will also each have solar-charged power packs for phone charging and solar lighting elements.

Each yurt will have its own compost toilet, without running water, and a ‘jungle shower’ heated by solar power and a gas cylinder. A traditional toilet and shower block connected to the mains water and electricity will also be available for guests to use on-site.

One of the yurts will be designed specifically for inclusive access, with an accessible compost toilet and shower facility. There will also be a disabled parking bay provided for the yurt.

The planning documents state that there is limited competition within a 5km radius of the site and that their yurts would offer a “different glamping experience unique to the area”.

The applicant wrote: “The site will create an opportunity for visitors to base themselves within easy connection to the wide range of attractions nearby, from smaller villages and market towns like Charlton and Brackley, through to Bicester and its popular outlet village, and more active attractions such as Silverstone and The Hinton Skydive Centre.

“With these attractions nearby there is a clear niche to offer small-scale accommodation for weekend and week-long breaks to allow visitors to explore the area and take advantage of the varied historic and cultural, active and rural opportunities.

“[The yurts] will offer self-contained, comfortable accommodation for visitors, surrounded by existing and proposed planting to help define each plot, with a communal space available for socialising.

“The trees, wildlife and farm animals also help to create an interesting and diverse character which has potential in terms of location and space to offer a unique and engaging place for visitors to stay.”