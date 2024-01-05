Plans submitted for four-storey retirement complex in Daventry but town council objects

The apartments will be split into 26 one-bed flats and 21 two-beds

A bid to build a four-story tall retirement complex in a Northamptonshire town has been submitted.

West Northamptonshire councillors will decide next week if the plans have enough merit to be given the green light.

The home will be made up of 47 apartments for people of retirement age and above within a single communal building. The site is located in the centre of Daventry, and has remained vacant for more than a decade.

Plans for the retirement apartment building.

The main entrance to the complex will be off of Warwick Street, which leads onto Daventry High Street. The site used to be home to a showroom and garages, which was later repurposed as a community church. The old building has since been demolished and the lot has remained empty.

The apartments will be split into 26 one-bed flats and 21 two-beds, along with a central lounge, guest suite, mobility scooter storeroom, and shared gardens. Two-thirds of the residents will also have their own private balcony or patio area.

Daventry Town Council have objected to the retirement home, saying that though they are “supportive” of the empty lot’s redevelopment, they believe that the density of flats is too high and that parking provisions aren’t sufficient. Resident and visitor car parking will consist of only 25 parking spaces, however, the local highway authority has reaffirmed that the site has good public transport access and that the number of spaces is acceptable.

Concerns have also been raised with the scale of the building at three to four stories high in a largely residential area. Letters of support for the home have also been submitted with people praising the proximity to the town centre and making good use of a “redundant” site.

The empty lot borders a residential area to the west and Daventry town centre to the east.

Developers McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles Ltd specialise in ‘retirement living’ apartments and have also submitted plans to North Northamptonshire Council to build a similar complex in Oundle - made up of 43 flats.