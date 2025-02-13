Plans submitted for building to be demolished and new warehouse to be built in its place on Northampton industrial estate

The site in Pavilion Drive, which would be demolished before a new warehouse is built, if plans are approved.

Plans have been submitted to demolish a building on a Northampton industrial estate and replace it with a huge new warehouse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building located at Blaise Pascal House, 100 Pavilion Drive in Brackmills is currently home to iPSL, a cheque processing company, which will be moving to a new site on the same industrial estate.

According to planning documents the company is due to relocate in June this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman from iPSL said: “Our colleagues have been kept informed of the plans for several months and there will be no job losses associated with the move.”

The huge site where the new warehouse could be built. Photo: Baytree.

In its place, Baytree Logistics Developments - a logistics company - is proposing to demolish what currently stands on the 3.58-hectare site as “it is not cost effective to refurbish the existing buildings”.

One planning application has been submitted for the demolition and another has been submitted for the construction of a new, modern warehouse.

In the planning documents associated with the demolition applications, the applicant said: “The demolition of the site has been separated from the full planning application submission, due to aspirations to ready the site for redevelopment at earliest convenience such that we can ensure that the local jobs for local people can be maintained and realised without delay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The documents add: “The existing buildings on the site are of late 1980’s bespoke design and construction and therefore are of a construction and form that is both uneconomical in terms of its state of repair and particularly poor in terms of its sustainability credentials.”

Plans for the new warehouse, which will provide 230 jobs, suggest new or altered vehicular access, and 153 car parking spaces, 32 HGV spaces and a number of motorcycle, disabled and bicycle spaces - compared to the 570 spaces currently available. Plans also say the maximum height for the buildings will be 22.5 metres.

In a design and access statement, the company said: “The objective of the proposed development is to provide a modern highly sustainable to operate logistics facility by redeveloping the existing warehouse building on the long-established employment site.

“This development aims to meet the high demand for logistics opportunities in highly accessible locations such as this in the area. Furthermore, and importantly for the local economy, the proposed building will enhance and future-proof high grade employment opportunities for local people in Northampton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning papers say the company hopes to be able to demolish the building in summer this year, with works expected to take eight weeks, if plans are approved. Construction is expected to take “less than a year”, so a new occupier could be in the warehouse in late 2026 or early 2027.

The planning document adds: “We are conscious of the need to minimise local impacts and disruption during the demolition and construction phases and so our activities will be contained on plot.”

Both planning applications are still awaiting a decision. The target date for the demolition application is listed as February 26 and the target date for the construction of the new warehouse application is March 24.