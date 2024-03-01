Plans submitted for 23 'good quality' homes in quiet Northamptonshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build a new neighbourhood of affordable homes in a Northamptonshire village have been submitted to the council.

If plans are approved, Potterspury could see another 23 houses added to the east of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers Abbeymill Homes and Grand Union Housing have shared designs for a residential scheme involving the construction of 20 two-storey houses and apartments, as well as three self-build plots for later use.

Artist illustrations of what the homes could look like from the street.

The application site is an area of land currently used as a paddock for horses and branches out from Furtho Lane, next to other similar-sized residential developments. Potterspury is classed as a secondary service village, with a good level of services including, pubs, schools, a village hall and sports club, and transport links to Milton Keynes and Towcester.

A mixture of affordable properties have been put forward for the site, including four one-bed flats, four two-bed homes, six three-beds and two four-beds. A further four ‘starter homes’ have been suggested, on top of designated plots for three self-build homes, with details to be agreed once purchases have been made.

The scheme also highlights its aim to provide “highly energy efficient dwellings”, through integrated solar PV and air source heat pump technology. Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is also proposed for cars to encourage buyers to turn to more sustainable travel modes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developers said in their planning documents: “This proposal seeks to deliver a good quality residential scheme that offers new affordable homes at the village together with self build opportunities and is of a form that is sympathetic in design, reinforcing the local character.

Plans for the neighbourhood have been drawn up.

“The properties will also be sustainable aiming to minimize their carbon footprint over the lifetime of the home. The design responds sensitively and appropriately to the immediate and wider context through a thoughtful and considered architectural proposal.

“This scheme will make a positive contribution towards the character of the area and the public benefits outweigh any impacts and are in accordance with the development plan and national planning policies.”