Plans revealed for new restaurant and takeaway in Northampton

The following planning applications have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council in the last week:

Planning Application WNN/2022/0014 - Valid From 04/01/2022174 Kettering Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4BE

Change of Use from Retail (Use Class E) to Restaurant/Takeaway (Sui Generis), together with new extraction ductwork to rear

Planning Application WNN/2022/0021 - Valid From 07/01/2022

5 Hutchcraft Way, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire

Variation of Condition 10 of Planning Permission N/2020/0312 (Construction of 1no Dwelling with Garage and associated landscaping works) to add additional small dormer to main bedroom on western side

Planning Application WNN/2022/0023 - Valid From 07/01/2022

13 Abington Park Crescent, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 3AD

T1 Cedar - Remove hanging branches and tidy storm damaged wounds T2 Cedar - Remove hanging branches, tidy storm damaged wounds and remove deadwood overhanging neighbouring property

Planning Application WNN/2022/0030 - Valid From 07/01/2022

T3 Apple - Crown reduce by approx 1.5m laterally pruning to suitable growth points and crown clean T4 Apple - Crown reduce by approx 1.5m in height and laterally to balance pruning to suitable growth points and crown clean T5 Apple - Crown reduce by approx 2.0m laterally and in height to balance pruning to suitable growth points and crown clean G1 Group of Espalier Apple - Re-formalise Espalier style T6 Apple - Crown reduce by approx 3.0m in height and laterally to balance pruning to suitable growth points, crown clean and crown thin by 15% T7 & T8 Purple Plum - Crown reduce by approx 1.8m laterally and in height to balance pruning to suitable growth points and crown clean. Ganoderma at base

Planning Application WNN/2021/1192 - Valid From 06/01/2022

5 Millway, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 6ER

First floor extension, two storey rear extension and detached garage to front with room in the roof

Planning Application WNN/2022/0015 - Valid From 05/01/2022

111 Booth Lane South, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 3EY

Single storey flat roof extension, porch extension, loft conversion including rear dormer, existing windows to be replaced and property to be rendered

Planning Application WNN/2022/0016 - Valid From 05/01/2022

5 Albion Place, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 1UD

New first floor extension to existing bathroom to match lower ground footprint, new insulated floor slab to kitchen and replacement kitchen windows, removal of damp plasterwork to basement and new damp proof treatment (as appropriate by a specialist), new kitchenette/utility and bathroom to basement, new central heating and hot water storage with Solar pv mounted on rear flat roof and new ensuite bathroom to bedroom 3 to include wc shower and basin

Planning Application WNN/2022/0017 - Valid From 05/01/2022

Listed Building Consent Application for new first floor extension to existing bathroom to match lower ground footprint, new insulated floor slab to kitchen and replacement kitchen windows, removal of damp plasterwork to basement and new damp proof treatment (as appropriate by a specialist), new kitchenette/utility and bathroom to basement, new central heating and hot water storage with Solar pv mounted on rear flat roof and new ensuite bathroom to bedroom 3 to include wc shower and basin

Planning Application WNN/2021/1184 - Valid From 05/01/2022

11 Dallington Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 7BG

Conversion of existing three bedroom dwelling to 2no apartments

Planning Application WNN/2021/1177 - Valid From 05/01/2022

Dallington Fields Bakery Gladstone Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 7QA

Erection of trade counter in a portable building, to include office space, toilet and kitchen and erection of warehouse

Planning Application WNN/2022/0007 - Valid From 04/01/2022

641 Obelisk Rise, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 8TG

First floor side extension and two storey front extension

Planning Application WNN/2022/0009 - Valid From 04/01/2022

Vodafone Mast Elmhurst Avenue, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire

Upgrade of existing base station, consisting of replacement of 15.0m monopole with 20m monopole, supporting 6no antenna, internal works to existing cabinets with ancillary development thereto

Planning Application WNN/2022/0012 - Valid From 04/01/2022

35 Lowlands Close, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 5EP

Two storey side extension and single storey front extension

Planning Application WNN/2022/0013 - Valid From 04/01/2022

Clare Cottage Quinton Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 6LN

T1 Maple - Prune to leave min 2m from adjacent property T2 Hazel - Reduce in height to previously trimmed level

Planning Application WNN/2021/1189 - Valid From 04/01/2022

92 Lower Thrift Street, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 5HP

Change of Use from Dwellinghouse (Use Class C3) to House in Multiple Occupation (Use Class C4) for 4 occupants

Planning Application WNN/2021/1165 - Valid From 04/01/2022

5 Randall Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7DG