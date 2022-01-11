Plans revealed for new restaurant and takeaway in Northampton
Bid to change empty shop to restaurant/takeaway included in latest list of planning applications in town
The following planning applications have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council in the last week:
Planning Application WNN/2022/0014 - Valid From 04/01/2022174 Kettering Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4BE
Change of Use from Retail (Use Class E) to Restaurant/Takeaway (Sui Generis), together with new extraction ductwork to rear
Planning Application WNN/2022/0021 - Valid From 07/01/2022
5 Hutchcraft Way, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire
Variation of Condition 10 of Planning Permission N/2020/0312 (Construction of 1no Dwelling with Garage and associated landscaping works) to add additional small dormer to main bedroom on western side
Planning Application WNN/2022/0023 - Valid From 07/01/2022
13 Abington Park Crescent, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 3AD
T1 Cedar - Remove hanging branches and tidy storm damaged wounds T2 Cedar - Remove hanging branches, tidy storm damaged wounds and remove deadwood overhanging neighbouring property
Planning Application WNN/2022/0030 - Valid From 07/01/2022
13 Abington Park Crescent, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 3AD
T3 Apple - Crown reduce by approx 1.5m laterally pruning to suitable growth points and crown clean T4 Apple - Crown reduce by approx 1.5m in height and laterally to balance pruning to suitable growth points and crown clean T5 Apple - Crown reduce by approx 2.0m laterally and in height to balance pruning to suitable growth points and crown clean G1 Group of Espalier Apple - Re-formalise Espalier style T6 Apple - Crown reduce by approx 3.0m in height and laterally to balance pruning to suitable growth points, crown clean and crown thin by 15% T7 & T8 Purple Plum - Crown reduce by approx 1.8m laterally and in height to balance pruning to suitable growth points and crown clean. Ganoderma at base
Planning Application WNN/2021/1192 - Valid From 06/01/2022
5 Millway, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 6ER
First floor extension, two storey rear extension and detached garage to front with room in the roof
Planning Application WNN/2022/0015 - Valid From 05/01/2022
111 Booth Lane South, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 3EY
Single storey flat roof extension, porch extension, loft conversion including rear dormer, existing windows to be replaced and property to be rendered
Planning Application WNN/2022/0016 - Valid From 05/01/2022
5 Albion Place, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 1UD
New first floor extension to existing bathroom to match lower ground footprint, new insulated floor slab to kitchen and replacement kitchen windows, removal of damp plasterwork to basement and new damp proof treatment (as appropriate by a specialist), new kitchenette/utility and bathroom to basement, new central heating and hot water storage with Solar pv mounted on rear flat roof and new ensuite bathroom to bedroom 3 to include wc shower and basin
Planning Application WNN/2022/0017 - Valid From 05/01/2022
5 Albion Place, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 1UD
Listed Building Consent Application for new first floor extension to existing bathroom to match lower ground footprint, new insulated floor slab to kitchen and replacement kitchen windows, removal of damp plasterwork to basement and new damp proof treatment (as appropriate by a specialist), new kitchenette/utility and bathroom to basement, new central heating and hot water storage with Solar pv mounted on rear flat roof and new ensuite bathroom to bedroom 3 to include wc shower and basin
Planning Application WNN/2021/1184 - Valid From 05/01/2022
11 Dallington Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 7BG
Conversion of existing three bedroom dwelling to 2no apartments
Planning Application WNN/2021/1177 - Valid From 05/01/2022
Dallington Fields Bakery Gladstone Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 7QA
Erection of trade counter in a portable building, to include office space, toilet and kitchen and erection of warehouse
Planning Application WNN/2022/0007 - Valid From 04/01/2022
641 Obelisk Rise, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 8TG
First floor side extension and two storey front extension
Planning Application WNN/2022/0009 - Valid From 04/01/2022
Vodafone Mast Elmhurst Avenue, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire
Upgrade of existing base station, consisting of replacement of 15.0m monopole with 20m monopole, supporting 6no antenna, internal works to existing cabinets with ancillary development thereto
Planning Application WNN/2022/0012 - Valid From 04/01/2022
35 Lowlands Close, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 5EP
Two storey side extension and single storey front extension
Planning Application WNN/2022/0013 - Valid From 04/01/2022
Clare Cottage Quinton Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 6LN
T1 Maple - Prune to leave min 2m from adjacent property T2 Hazel - Reduce in height to previously trimmed level
Planning Application WNN/2021/1189 - Valid From 04/01/2022
92 Lower Thrift Street, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 5HP
Change of Use from Dwellinghouse (Use Class C3) to House in Multiple Occupation (Use Class C4) for 4 occupants
Planning Application WNN/2021/1165 - Valid From 04/01/2022
5 Randall Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7DG
New front porch