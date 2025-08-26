Plans lodged with WNC to expand HMO in Northampton street
At 28 St Michaels Avenue, Northampton, a proposal has been submitted to convert an existing five-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) into an eight-bedroom HMO. If approved, the scheme would increase the number of tenants able to live in the property.
In Weston, an application has also been lodged for a detached double garage with living accommodation above at 5 Grove Place, Helmdon Road.
Both applications were validated this week and are now open for public comment. Residents can view full details online at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/applications or at local council offices. Representations must be submitted within 21 days of August 21 2025, excluding bank and public holidays.
Written comments can also be sent to the Planning Department at The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton, NN1 1DE.
This public notice, and thousands like it, was published on the Public Notice Network.