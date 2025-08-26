Plans lodged with WNC to expand HMO in Northampton street

By David Summers
Published 26th Aug 2025, 11:56 BST
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has published details of two new planning applications affecting properties in Northampton and Weston.

At 28 St Michaels Avenue, Northampton, a proposal has been submitted to convert an existing five-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) into an eight-bedroom HMO. If approved, the scheme would increase the number of tenants able to live in the property.

In Weston, an application has also been lodged for a detached double garage with living accommodation above at 5 Grove Place, Helmdon Road.

Both applications were validated this week and are now open for public comment. Residents can view full details online at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/applications or at local council offices. Representations must be submitted within 21 days of August 21 2025, excluding bank and public holidays.

West Northamptonshire Council's One Angel Square offices in Northampton. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRSplaceholder image
Written comments can also be sent to the Planning Department at The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton, NN1 1DE.

