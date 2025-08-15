Plans for renewable gas plant in Northamptonshire set for approval despite more than 300 objections

Plans for a renewable gas plant near a Northamptonshire village, that will turn crops and chicken manure into biogas, are set to be approved by the council next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers Acorn Bioenergy Ltd have returned with a new application for an energy facility near Brackley, after their previous proposals for the same location were voted out by the West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) planning committee in December 2023.

Residents said they were worried about traffic, harm to the scenery and potential odour from the site. The plans have once again attracted controversy from members of the public, culminating in 306 letters of objection and 176 letters of support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officials on Evenley Parish Council have also joined calls to reject the planning application once again, stating that the previous refusal reasons are still valid due to the visually imposing nature of the gas plant on a greenfield site.

The energy facility would be located on agricultural field between Evenley and Croughton, off the B4031.

The updated plans cover 10 hectares of agricultural fields located between Croughton and Evenley, by Barley Mow Farm. Since their first rejection, there has been a reduction in the proposed biogas tanks on site, the heights and locations of units, and additional tree planting for screening.

Objectors have expressed highway safety concerns with the proposed access and the impact of HGVs using routes through the surrounding villages. WNC Local Highways did not raise any objections against the scheme.

According to the planning report produced by council officers, the development would import and treat in the region of 82,950 tonnes of feedstock, made up of straw, maize, grass and poultry and dairy manure, per year. This would then undergo a process of controlled decomposition known as anaerobic digestion, which would in turn create biogas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once upgraded on site into biomethane, it would be removed by tanker to a central facility for injection into the National Grid.

Site layout plans for the biodigester facility.

West Northants planning officers have recommended that the committee members approve the application, subject to conditions and the completion of a Section 106 agreement.

The report noted that there would be a short to medium impact on the residents of Barley Mow Farm, but found that, on balance, the harm would be outweighed by the benefits of the proposal, including the production of renewable energy and its beneficial byproducts.

Councillors on the strategic planning committee will meet on Tuesday August 19 to discuss the application and issue a final decision.

If approved, the anaerobic digestion facility would operate for 25 years before being closed down and returning the land to its current use.