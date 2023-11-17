Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major residential development at the site of a historic Grade II listed factory has been approved by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The old Bective Works, in Northampton, was a purpose-built boot and shoe factory dating back to 1902. It is now set to be the new location for a further 97 homes within the Kingsthorpe area, after remaining vacant for many years.

Developer Jardine Home Ltd proposed the partial demolition of existing buildings, and the refurbishment of the main listed building, Enterprise House, to make way for a mixture of terraced houses and flats. Approximately two-thirds of the site contains 20th-century industrial buildings which are currently in poor condition.

The residential plans encompass a Grade II listed building which will be refurbished for apartment space.

Councillor Sally Beardsworth, Kingsthorpe South, at the planning committee meeting on November 8: “I’m really pleased that we are going to keep some of this building because we have destroyed so much in this town. We really must try and keep some of our heritage going and that was a well-known factory.“

The homes will be split into three distinct areas, comprising 65 flats in a contemporary apartment block, 11 apartments and townhouses in the converted Grade II building – and a further 21 terraced houses. The residential complex will include provision for a total of 97 parking spaces.

The old industrial site has seen many proposals for its use in its time, with an application to transform the former shoe factory into student accommodation approved in 2020 – under the now-defunct Northampton Borough Council.

Developers had been submitting plans to transform the building into a student hub since 2011, but plans never materialised for the proposed 356 flats.

The site has remained unused in recent years and buildings have become derelict. Image of Bective Road.

Over the years the building has been split into business units. The disused space has recently been the target of arson attacks, with buildings being set ablaze twice this year.

Councillor Cheryl Hawes, Kingsthorpe South, said: “This development is something I have to drive past every single day and it’s a massive eyesore to Kingsthorpe. The residents of Kingsthorpe weren’t happy with the student flats that have been approved already.

“I think this proposed development is a much better compromise for the area and for the people.”