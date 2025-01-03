Plans for 'high-quality' offices, a café, and a gym at business park near Northampton set for approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build ‘high-quality’ offices, a café and a gym at a business park in open countryside near Northampton are set for approval.

Plans to develop a mixed-use building at Grovelands Business Park near East Haddon have been recommended for approval.

The site, located in the open countryside and accessed via the A428 West Haddon Road, currently houses 16 companies employing around 110 people.

The proposal, submitted by Harry Brown, seeks to construct a building that will feature:

1,900 sqm of high-grade office space

410 sqm of flexible office space

560 sqm for a café

500 sqm for a gym

104 new parking spaces

The applicant, Mr. Brown, said: “The proposed development of offices will provide high-quality office space that meets the needs of modern businesses while respecting the natural environment. The development will be sustainable, energy-efficient, and sympathetic to the rural landscape, will provide job opportunities and contribute to the economic growth of the area.”

The proposal has received 32 letters of support, with many praising the addition of a café and gym to the existing business park. Supporters say it would reduce the need for office workers to travel to Long Buckby for lunch, improve employee health and wellbeing, and create jobs during both construction and in the long term. The development is also expected to help address the shortage of high-quality office space and attract skilled workers, according to plans.

East Haddon Parish Council has raised no objections but has recommended reducing the speed limit to 40mph on the stretch of A428 near the site to address concerns over increased traffic.

The plans are set to be approved at a West Northamptonshire Council planning committee meeting on Wednesday (January 8).