Plans for children's home in Northampton pulled after residents raise 'barrage of objections'

A planning application for a children’s home in Northampton has been temporarily pulled after residents raged about its location.

Regional Therapeutic Homes (RTH) originally submitted an application to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to use a property in Greenhills Road, Kingsthorpe as a children’s home. The applicant will submit another application this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first was withdrawn just before Christmas after an agent said it was “too weak” to get permission and needed to be reconsidered following a “barrage of objections”.

The applicant wants to use a property in Greenhills, Kingsthorpe as a children's home.

Some residents who objected said they were concerned about an increase in sewage, a hike in crime and properties losing value. One said their neighbourhood is only for “like-minded” people.

They said it would not be “suitable” to house looked after children “slap bang in the middle of a family and senior citizens’ environment” in a comment on the WNC planning portal, adding they were concerned the home, which could house up to five children between eight and 18-years-old, would turn their “beautiful community…upside down”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another resident said they were worried about an “increase in sewage waste” from the property and onto what they said is already strained infrastructure.

“We already have to rod the main drain twice a year and this will most definitely increase with more people,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In RTH’s application, it said it wanted to build a bigger parking area outside the property and turn its garage into an office, utility room or a bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also initially proposed changes to the home’s roof to build a new bedroom and landing area.

In total, 17 residents objected. Northamptonshire Police also responded and said while it “generally approves” of applications for children’s homes, it needed further evidence over how the new one would be regulated.

Advertisement Hide Ad