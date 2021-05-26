Plans for a new Costa Coffee drive-thru and employment units in Northamptonshire set for green light

An application to build a Costa Coffee drive-thru and seven units on employment development land in Brackley is being recommended for approval.

West Northamptonshire Council's South Northants Local Area Planning Committee will consider the proposal at a meeting on Thursday (June 3).

The application is for the erection of seven employment development units across two buildings to be used for light industrial processes, general industrial and storage and distribution and one detached unit for retail development on land east of Northampton Road.

A report to the committee states a total of 72 car parking spaces including nine disabled car parking spaces and eight Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) points are proposed across the site. Motorbike parking for seven bikes and cycle parking for 40 bikes is also proposed.

Vehicular access to the site would be via a new priority controlled T-junction onto the existing Sainsbury’s access road and pedestrian access via a proposed footpath would be provided at the new junction.

The link to north of the site will be blocked, preventing access to Marston’s Paisley Pear.

Under the consultation section, the report states that the local highway authority and the surface water drainage team object to the application.

The highways authority's key concerns are: to ensure adequate manoeuvring space and number of parking spaces is provided; to require provision of a pedestrian/ cycle link to Northampton Road; to ensure proposed uses do not increase traffic to level that would be harmful to highway safety.

The surface water drainage team objects stating insufficient information has been provided.

The report also considers the potential impact on nearby residents. It states: 'Since the granting of permission for the Brackley East Sustainable Urban Extension, planning permission has also been issued and implemented for residential developments on the opposite side of Northampton Road from this site.

'Of particular relevance is the Linden Homes/former Brackley Sawmills development. Dwellings from this development would lie as close as 50 metres (approx.) from the proposed units and car park.

'It is therefore necessary to consider the impacts that an intensification of business and retail uses could have for nearby residents.

'This is especially relevant to proposed general industrial uses being carried out on this part of the site and the potential for noise nuisance/disturbance for residents.

'Environmental Protection has recommended that conditions should be applied to any permission to restrict the noise level to specified decibel limits at neighbouring dwellings and the hotel during the day and night in accordance with the noise assessment provided by the applicants.

'Part of the proposed noise mitigation includes using special panelling in the construction of the buildings and this should also be conditioned to ensure that this is installed.'