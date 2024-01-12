Plans for 15 supported living apartments on outskirts of Northampton village given go-ahead

Plans were approved unanimously by the council, due to a “pressing need” for this type of housing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build a block of apartments for people living with learning and physical needs in a village just outside Northampton have been given the green light by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

A total of 15 specialist flats, which will be staffed 24 hours a day, will be located in a new development on the outskirts of Moulton, just off Sandy Hill Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-storey building will be made up of one-bed homes adapted specially for people with assisted living needs. All apartments will be affordable rent and overseen by a social housing provider. A limited amount of parking spaces will be on-site, made up of seven normal bays and two accessible parking spaces.

Plans for the apartments in a Moulton residential area.

The site is currently an empty area of land sitting within a modern residential estate. A commercial office building has also recently received approval to be built just to the north of the apartments.

Four letters of objection have been submitted to the council regarding the plans – raising concerns about increased traffic through the street, parking, and the need for a home such as this in the area.

One objector wrote: “Anyone could be housed there, do we get a say into who is housed in these apartments? If old people [are] housed, [there could be] sounds of emergency services throughout the night if taken ill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If it was to go ahead, as let’s be honest we won’t be listened to, a permanent fence needs putting up to stop access from Sandhills estate.”

The apartments will be staffed 24 hours a day to provide support to tenants and meet their varying needs.

Ellie Dukes, senior planning consultant for the applicant, told the planning committee that there was a “pressing need” for this type of housing.

“It will reduce the need for out-of-area placements through providing support for people to live in their community near friends, family and other support networks,” she added.