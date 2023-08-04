Plans APPROVED to build 170 flats on busy street next door to historical Northampton pub

Plans have been approved to build a whopping 170 flats next door to a historical pub in Northampton – with one prominent councillor saying the town is turning into a one-bed flat “ghetto”.

Proposals to build two six-storey flat blocks on brownfield land next to The Malt Shovel in Bridge Street were approved by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) at a planning committee meeting on Thursday evening (August 3).

According to planning papers, the two blocks will be split into 104 flats and 66 flats comprised of 112 one-bed apartments, 57 two-bed flats and one three-bed property.

An artist's impression of what the site will look like

A WNC planning officer said: “Officers consider that the proposal would bring a prominent, edge of town centre site into an appropriate mix of uses, contributing to the vitality and viability of the surrounding area, and forming a catalyst for further regeneration works in the Bridge Street area.

"The proposal would also make a demonstrable contribution towards the housing supply within the Northampton Area. As such, it is considered that in this case, as the titled balance is applied, the principle of a predominantly residential scheme with ground floor commercial uses would be acceptable.”

The applicant, MHB Planning Ltd, previously said: "The proposed residential development would provide much needed housing delivery within Northampton. The proposals represent significant regeneration of the area."

There will be no affordable housing on site despite planning legislation saying there should be 15 percent affordable homes built.

The WNC officer said: “The applicant has indicated that the scheme would be financially unviable if it were required to provide policy compliant affordable housing.”

There will also be just 74 under-croft car parking spaces in total at the site.

The WNC officer said: “Whilst the provision of parking...is below the usual requirement for the amount of residential accommodation proposed, given the edge of town centre location it is accepted that this is a reasonable level of parking provision.”

Labour councillor Danielle Stone said she is “disappointed” that the plans had passed and that WNC is “creating ghettos of tiny studio apartments”.

She said: “This area really does need regeneration. I am disappointed that once again WNC has again allowed private developers to decide what happens on our town centre prime sites.

"170 small flats have been approved for this site. That can’t be right. They will be like a residential island in the middle of heavily polluting roads with no safe ways in or out of the development for cars, but more importantly for pedestrians. There is no planned green space for the residents. There is nothing planned for children.

“WNC seems to think that all single people stay single, and all unparented people never have children. This is no way to develop our town centre.

"We have a vision statement that says we want balanced and cohesive communities where people can thrive. Instead we are creating ghettos of tiny studio apartments and one bed flats. Meanwhile families with children are living in seriously overcrowded conditions. It just is not right.”

WNC said the the location of residential apartments close to the town centre “will support local businesses”.