Plans approved for former bank in Daventry high street to be turned into 24-hour casino despite objections

A bid to convert a former high street bank in Daventry into a 24-hour casino has been given the go-ahead from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The town’s NatWest branch, on 44-46 High Street, closed in 2017 and has sat vacant ever since. Plans submitted by applicant Dominic Rossookh suggest a large space on the ground floor will be used as a ‘gaming area’ which would be primarily dedicated to poker, as well as slots and lower-stakes roulette.

In addition, it would include a small bar and lounge, dining area and seating area where customers can watch live sports. The plans also state that no physical changes will be made to the building and that any signage will be in keeping with the building style and heritage of the Grade II listed frontage.

The applicant has stressed that the entertainment venue is specifically poker-based, which tends to attract enthusiasts of the game from a wider area, and is “not intended to operate based primarily on passing trade or feature ‘games’ of pure chance”.

Daventry Town Council objected to the plans, raising concerns that the new casino would lead to ‘potential effects on the health and wellbeing of vulnerable communities’ and could contribute further to issues such as financial difficulties and family/relationship breakdowns and create increased anti-social behaviour, crime and fear of crime.

A further 60 objections from members of the public were also lodged, stating it would be inappropriate for the town centre and heritage buildings, as well as concerns about the site promoting gambling and leading to a variety of social issues.

It was also highlighted that the town already has an existing 24-hour gambling centre in Bowen Square. Once open, the adult gaming centres will be less than a five-minute walk from each other.

Mr Rossookh is the Director of Nines Casino Ltd and The N Casino Ltd, according to Companies House. He also briefly acquired the former Aspers Casino in Northampton at the end of 2024, before it was sold on to another firm.

It is estimated that the new Daventry casino would create 25 full-time and 20 part-time jobs once it is fully opened.

WNC planning officers approved the application on September 9.

Councillor Kamala Guliyeva, who represents the Daventry South ward, also said WNC was limited in the powers it has to prevent these establishments opening and that it is working to improve its struggling high streets with quality and bespoke shops.