Planning inspectorate puts stop to plans to expand Northampton caravan park and leisure resort

A Government planning inspector has put a stop to plans to expand a Northampton caravan park and leisure resort at appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) voted to reject proposals to build a further 76 lodges at the Overstone Park Hotel & Leisure Resort in 2024, against the advice of its planning officers.

The plans were met with criticism from members of the public at the time, attracting around 150 objections and disapproval from the Lodge Owners’ Association. There was further outcry after the scheme was taken to appeal at the start of the year, as lodge owners voiced fears of overdevelopment and “vandalism” of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overstone Park is a long-established golf resort complex, with a members’ clubhouse, 115 lodges, tennis courts and a bowling green.

Current lodges at the Overstone Park Resort. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

Councillors refused the expansion plans on the basis that it would harm the character and appearance of the area, intrude on the designated green wedge and disturb the setting of heritage assets at the Overstone Hall estate.

One of the main concerns with the development from members of the public was the introduction of a new ‘twin lodge’ home, which would form a single storey caravan structure, different to the two storey units currently on site.

Though the planning inspector did believe the distinctive appearance of the new lodges would constitute rejection, it found that the placement of 32 of them on the eastern edge of the park, which is completely devoid of buildings, would be impact the “natural beauty” and “relative tranquility” of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also found that the additional two-storey lodges proposed on western edge of the park would undermine its visual and historical relationship within the setting of Overstone Hall.

Current lodges at the Overstone Park Resort. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

Applicant Overstone Park Resort previously said the expansion would help turn it into a luxury destination and allow further investment in state-of-the-art amenities.

The inspector agreed that the proposal would assist in improving the local tourist offer, leading to increased jobs and spending, as well as securing investment into the golf resort.

The report concluded: “Whilst I find that the proposal would contribute positively to the economic and social objectives, it would result in significant environmental harm which would outweigh these benefits.

“I therefore conclude that the appeal should be dismissed.”

The decision, by Inspector P B Jarvis, was published on Wednesday August 13.