Planning approval granted for new Northamptonshire micro wind turbine scheme

A new renewable energy project in a Northamptonshire village is set to move forward after planners gave the scheme the green light.

Plans will see a 15-metre-high micro wind turbine erected on a plot of land at Oak Lodge off the Northampton Road in Welford as part of a green initiative by HE Servicing Ltd to generate enough energy to power a local farm and reduce its carbon footprint.

Proposals for Welford, which are in line with policies laid out in the local plan, will provide up to 10,900 kW p/a of power for domestic and leisure use.

An example of the type of wind turbine planned for the Welford in Northamptonshire location.

Noise and ecological impact assessments were also completed as part of research carried out by national planning experts Hedley Planning Services to confirm the site was a suitable source for a renewable energy project.

Amelia Robson, senior planner at Hedley Planning Services, who steered the plans through for approval by West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are delighted to secure planning permission for this exciting project and very much look forward to seeing the plans come to fruition.

“We are facing an unprecedented energy crisis in the UK, so harnessing the wind can be one of the most efficient ways to supply clean energy for local landowners and homeowners.

"We expect to see more applications coming forward as people continue to see the advantages and plug in to greener energy solutions.”

