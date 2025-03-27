Plan for cricket pavilion in new urban extension in Northamptonshire
If approved, the pavilion and grounds will be located in the southern section of the Towcester Vale 2,750 home development, next to Wood Burcote.
As part of the outline housing plans, developer Persimmon Homes also agreed to provide local amenities for the mixed-use neighbourhood including schools, parks, a local centre, leisure facilities, and the cricket green and pavilion.
The planning application, submitted at the start of March, details the layout of the grounds and facilities in the single-story sports hub. West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will review the merits of the application and decide whether to approve it.
The pavilion will include a large central clubroom, a kitchen, two separate changing rooms and toilets, and a further accessible washroom. There is also space for stores for furniture, first aid, cleaning supplies, and sports equipment within the building.
The access will lead to a small hardstanding parking area to the south of the Wood Burcote Green. The plans also detail further landscaping surrounding the sports ground including a footpath winding around the outside, a bridleway/cycleway going past the site, and further decorative planting and hedgerows.
Outline approval for the whole residential extension to the south of Towcester was first green-lit a decade ago, in 2015. Work is still ongoing on the construction of the thousands of homes and facilities, with detailed plans for later parcels yet to come forward.
The cricket pavilion plans are currently out for consultation and all public comments are due by the end of April. WNC has set a target decision date for the sports facility as June 4.
