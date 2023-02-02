Pictures show eerily quiet Northampton Railway Station as drivers set to strike again

No trains ran in or out of Northampton Railway Station on Wednesday (February 1) as drivers were on strike over pay and conditions.

Aslef and RMT unions walked out on the first day of February and are set to do the same on Friday (February 3).

This meant no trains were running at any stations across Northamptonshire, consequently meaning Northampton Railway Station was eerily quiet including empty platforms, stationary trains and a silent concourse. Drivers did however stand on the picket line outside the Castle station.

The strikes came on a day where thousands of other workers across the country and Northampton, including teachers and university lecturers, also walked out over pay and the future of education.

Why are train drivers striking?

Both Aslef and RMT unions are striking over a continued dispute with the Government about pay and conditions.

An RMT spokesman said on Wednesday (February 1): "We have received a revised offer from Network Rail and our NEC will consider its contents.

Train drivers on the picket line outside Northampton Railway Station were joined by university staff.

“No decision has been made on the proposals nor any of the elements within them.

"We will now consult members through branch and regional meetings.

"An update on our next steps will be forthcoming in due course."

Aslef rejected a proposal last month – that was not the result of negotiation - and was made following the week of strikes at the beginning of January.

Mick Whelan general secretary of Aslef said: “The proposal is not and could not ever be acceptable but we are willing to engage in further discussions within the process that we previously agreed.”

Mr Whelan added: “Not only is the offer a real-terms pay cut, with inflation running north of 10 percent, but it came with so many conditions attached that it was clearly unacceptable.

No trains will run at any Northamptonshire stations including Northampton, Long Buckby, Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby on Friday (February 3).