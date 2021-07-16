Petition asks council to take new measures on Houses in Multiple Occupation in Northampton

The petition asks that the percentage of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HIMO) allowed in an area is changed to 10 per cent in a 100 metre radius rather than the original radius of 50 metres.

A petition with more than 600 supporters has been presented to West Northamptonshire Council calling for more measures in relation to Houses In Multiple Occupation.

The petition was created by Northampton resident Sally Pagano and councillor Danielle Stone, who represents Castle Ward on the council.

Both Mrs Pagano and councillor Stone addressed yesterday's full council meeting on Thursday held at One Angel Square in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition asks that the percentage of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HIMO) allowed in an area is changed to 10 per cent in a 100 metre radius rather than the original radius of 50 metres.

The online petition has attracted 596 supporters so far and there have been 40 hard copies signed.

Councillor Stone said that a multi-agency team recently went door-to-door in Castle Ward and discovered 17 unlicensed HIMOs.

The petition reads: 'The number of licensed and unlicensed HiMOS in Northampton are causing serious concerns.

'We need to have cohesive and balanced communities. HiMOs are just one small part of that.

'We need more family housing. HiMOS need to be of a smaller ratio to family housing. They must be of a good standard and properly regulated and maintained.

'We call on West Northamptonshire District Council to:-

- Reduce the ratio of HiMOs to 10% in a 100 metre radius

- All licensed HiMOs to be ensuites

- All licensed HiMOs to have adequate storage for personal items and household items

- All reported suspected unlicensed premises to be investigated

Addressing the council meeting, Cllr Stone said: “The regulations have not gone far enough.

“I live in an area saturated by HMOs. We are asking for a change to 10 per cent in 100 metres. The houses need to be of better quality.

“Recently 17 unlicensed HIMOs were found in 350 properties. It is displacing vast areas of my ward.

“I want our families and children to thrive. We really have got to take this more seriously.”

Mrs Pagano has lived in her house in Abington for 20 years.

Speaking outside of the meeting, she said: “I never want to leave and I never want to be forced out. I've worked hard for my house.

“I love where I live which is why I am prepared to stand up and shout.

“The whole community has been threatened and there does not seem to be a voice for the residents.

“I think HIMOS should be run better and have higher standards.