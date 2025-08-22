Petition against 75 new homes in Northamptonshire village hits 1,000 signatures

Proposals to build up to 75 homes in a Northamptonshire village have been met with opposition from residents, with a local petition already surpassing 1,000 signatures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rainier Developments has shared its plans to submit an outline planning application for a new housing estate in Long Buckby, to the south of Brington Road.

According to the developer’s website outlining the details of the proposal, no application has yet been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) for consideration. However, developers have already held their own consultation with the community prior to their full application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition calling to stop the development, started by Jamie Culverhouse, reads: “The quiet village of Long Buckby in Northamptonshire is facing a potential threat to its natural surroundings and community character.

Early masterplan for the 75 homes south of Brington Road, Long Buckby.

“Those fields are not only home to a diverse range of wildlife but also serve as a green buffer that helps maintain the rural charm that makes Long Buckby so special.

“A development of this scale jeopardizes that tranquility, risking the overdevelopment that could transform our rural village into yet another suburban sprawl.

“We call upon the West Northants Council to reject this proposed development on Brington Road. It is crucial to explore alternative solutions that accommodate housing demands responsibly without sacrificing our valued landscapes and existing community resources.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further concerns around the village’s infrastructure and the strain that extra residents would put on roads, schools, and healthcare facilities were also highlighted, alongside the impact of potential traffic congestion.

According to the developers, the site currently comprises 3.65 hectares of agricultural pasture, which borders existing residential homes to the north and east. Proposals also state that the project would provide 40 percent affordable housing across the 75 homes.

A spokesperson for Rainier Developments said their proposals will contribute to meeting growing local housing need whilst retaining the village’s character.

They continued: “West Northamptonshire’s mandatory housing targets have been significantly increased under new national planning policy to reflect growing needs across the area as well as tackling problems of affordability for first time buyers who are looking to make their first step on to the housing ladder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Long Buckby has been designated as a ‘Primary Service Village’ and is sustainably located close to a railway station with a range of services and facilities in order to meet the day-to-day needs of residents.

“In addition to new homes for local people, our proposals would create new areas of public open space including a children’s play area and new habitat creation.

“As part of the planning application process, discussions will be undertaken with the Council and other service providers on scope and scale of financial contributions required to mitigate the impact of the proposals on local services.”

If a planning application is submitted, there will be an opportunity for members of the public to comment on the plans directly to the council for its consideration.

The plans can be viewed here and the petition here.