‘Persimmon must comply with planning conditions,’ says Deanshanger ward councillor

The ward councillor for Deanshanger is speaking out after reporting the housing developer, Persimmon Homes, has breached the planning permission they had been issued in 2012 for development of the housing estate on the Towcester Vale site.

Cllr McCord refers to the condition in the granted planning permission that states that before the occupation of the 800th house on the estate, the roundabout that connects to the A5 and the first stretch of the Towcester Relief Road to the second roundabout, must be open to traffic, which Cllr McCord says the developer has known about for a decade.

The A5 roundabout is still under construction and lies in the Deanshanger ward that Cllr McCord represents on WNC. WNC has confirmed that the works are currently due to finish in July 2023.

Cllr McCord said: “Persimmon Homes has known about this for almost a decade. They are well aware of the planning conditions and are gaming the system and treating residents with contempt. The only language they understand is profit. The council must stop them from selling more houses until the conditions are complied with.

“This total disregard for the planning conditions erodes any small confidence that residents have in the planning process. WNC must take action and enforce these conditions and get the Towcester Relief Road open.”

He added: “Another big milestone is the occupation of 1,016 houses when the Towcester Relief Road must open end to end. With the A5 connection being a year late and no discernible start being made on the connection to the A43 I fear that condition will be missed. WNC must make it clear whose side they are on, residents or house builders.”

Persimmon Homes told Chronicle and Echo: “We have been working hard to fulfil our planning obligation with regard to the construction of this roundabout on the A5. Unfortunately, delays have been experienced in obtaining technical approval. We are liaising with West Northamptonshire Council and National Highways on a regular basis and all parties are now working together effectively to deliver this roundabout as soon as possible.

“In the intervening period, we have completed the majority of the construction works for the relief road and new roundabout which are within our land ownership and are seeking approval to carry out the final works required to the Local and National Highway networks.”

Cllr McCord is referring to planning permission condition 22 where no more than 800 dwellings shall be occupied until:

(a) the A5/Relief Road Junction improvements as shown on WSP drawing 2688/GA/006 Rev D is complete and open to all traffic; and

(b) the access into the development from the first section of the Relief Road as detailed on drawing number 2688/GA/106 Rev D is complete and open to traffic

