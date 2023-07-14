People invited to have their say on next chapter for developing West Northants’ Library Service
People will be invited to have their say on the next chapter for developing the Library Service across West Northants following a decision at yesterday’s (11 July) Cabinet meeting.
- Increased reading and literacy
- Cultural and creative enrichment
- Improved digital access and literacy
- Healthier and happier lives
- Helping everyone achieve their full potential
- Greater prosperity
- Stronger and more resilient communities