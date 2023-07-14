News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

People invited to have their say on next chapter for developing West Northants’ Library Service

People will be invited to have their say on the next chapter for developing the Library Service across West Northants following a decision at yesterday’s (11 July) Cabinet meeting.
By Rebecca HutsonContributor
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read
  • Increased reading and literacy
  • Cultural and creative enrichment
  • Improved digital access and literacy
  • Healthier and happier lives
  • Helping everyone achieve their full potential
  • Greater prosperity
  • Stronger and more resilient communities
Related topics:People