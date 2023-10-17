Peaceful vigil to be held in Northampton this weekend in solidarity with Palestinian people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A peaceful vigil will be held in Northampton this weekend in solidarity with Palestinian people.

Northamptonshire Palestine Solidarity Campaign will host the vigil on Saturday (October 21).

With the silent vigil, the group is demanding that UK government and all political leaders in the UK “call for an immediate ceasefire and for Israel to lift the siege on Gaza” so that humanitarian aid – including food, fuel, and medical supplies – can reach the population.

Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza.

The group said: “Every humanitarian will be appalled and horrified, as we we are, at the scenes we are witnessing of a severe escalation of violence since October 7.

“We call for an end to the current violence, but know that violence will continue to be incited until its root causes are addressed.”