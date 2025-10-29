Peaceful protests planned across Northamptonshire as parents fight for change in SEND education system

Families across Northamptonshire will come together next week to fight for change in the SEND system, as part of a national movement taking place across many authorities in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A peaceful protest, organised by The SEND Sanctuary UK, will see parents gather outside council buildings in the county on Monday November 3.

Families are being encouraged to lay a pair of children’s shoes outside the Northampton Guildhall, for families under West Northants Council (WNC), and Swanspool House in Wellingborough, for those in North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), to represent every child across England who has been failed by the education system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign, named ‘Every Pair Tells a Story’, is a national movement, with more than 70 local events being coordinated across England on the same day.

The peaceful protests are set to take place outside Swanspool House, Wellingborough, and The Guildhall, Northampton, on Monday November 3. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

Aimee Bradley, founder of The SEND Sanctuary UK said: “These shoes tell the stories of children who want to learn, play and be included. No child should be left behind because the system decided their needs were too complex or too inconvenient.

“This is about every child failed by broken promises and endless red tape. The government must listen to parents.

“We are not the problem. We are the evidence of the problem. Our children deserve more than words. They deserve real change, and they deserve it now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Northamptonshire councils are facing significant pressure in delivering adequate SEND provision, with more than 4,000 children and young people with an Education Health and Care Plan (EHCP) in each authority and parents continuing to raise concerns about a shortage of special school places and issues with consistent SEND provision.

The Every Pair Tells a Story campaign follows the success of The Fight for Ordinary, a rally held in London earlier this year which was attended by more than 800 parents to make their voices heard on the government’s SEND overhaul plans.

NNC’s executive member for children’s, families and education, Councillor Elizabeth Wright, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We know that the number of children and young people being identified with SEND, both nationally and locally, is increasing at unprecedented rates.

“To address these challenges, a huge amount of work has gone into developing a SEND strategic sufficiency programme, seeking to create 800 additional places in partnership with mainstream and special schools by 2031/32. Alongside system-wide improvements, we are committed to working with our partners – and parents – to ensure every child and young person with SEND receives the support they need to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would also encourage families with concerns, or who require further support and information to contact the North Northamptonshire SEND Information Advice Support Service.”

Councillor Mark Arnull, Leader of WNC added: “I’m aware of the protests organised by SEND Sanctuary UK taking place nationally, including one here in Northampton.

“In West Northants we are working hard with partners to improve outcomes for families, but with unprecedented demand for services, depleted funding and the national SEND system effectively broken and urgently needing reform, we are swimming against the tide.”

Both protests will take place between 10.30am and 1pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend or donate a pair of children’s shoes to be displayed on the day.

After the event, all donated shoes will be collected and given to local charities supporting children and families in need.