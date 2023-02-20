Opinion: Where is fair? Increasing car parking charges in Northampton town centre is not the answer

The Conservative administration at WNC has shown time and again how incompetent they are.This time it is over parking charges.There has been no proper consultation over this, even with councillors.Their proposals have caused a storm of criticism from residents, retailers and local organisations.There are a number of issues.Central Government takes our taxes but does not give us enough back to deliver services.In West Northants we have a budget gap.What the Tories are proposing is to make Northampton residents pay for that by increasing parking charges in the town, and making Daventry residents pay for that by increasing charges for parking in the Country parks.Leader of the Labour group, Cllr. Wendy Randall says,“These proposals are unfair. Daventry people are already being stung by a huge increase in Council Tax, in council rents, green waste collection and maintenance charges. People will just not pay these extra charges. It is self-defeating. Fewer people will come to the Country Parks and revenue from parking charges will go down.”Labour Finance spokesperson Cllr. Danielle Stone says: “Northampton Town Centre is going to be in chaos for at least 18 months with the redevelopment of the Market Square, Abington Street, Fish Street, Marks and Spencers, the old Debenhams store and much more. Increasing parking charges to come onto a building site makes no sense at all.“We should instead be finding ways to support the traders, retailers and town centre businesses through this difficult time.Increasing charges won’t work. People will vote with their feet. We will see a huge drop in footfall. Businesses will suffer. The economic downturn we have seen over the last ten years will continue.“We need uplift. Not deterrence. We need to give people a reason to continue to come into town.“Why should Northampton people be asked to pay for the Government’s economic incompetence?“Why should we have to pay for our council’s incompetence?“South Northants pays nothing in parking charges. The rest of us are picking up the bill for maintaining their car parks. Where is fair in that?”Cllr. Alwahabi, Shadow cabinet member for the Environment says: “I visited The Water Meadows in Towcester. Its beautiful. What a wonderful resource for the people of the town. It was full of families and dog walkers and children having fun.“Just what we want to see. I parked nearby for free. Among all the Teslas.“I went to Daventry Country Park where I had to pay for parking. Again, lots and lots of children in the beautiful children’s play area. Lots of dog walkers. Families picnicking.“We are one council. We need one policy for parking. We need to be fair.”