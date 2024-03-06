OPINION: Northamptonshire Police and Fire Services are ‘not fit for purpose'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“The current Conservative Northants PFCC has lost the confidence of staff and morale is at an all-time low. We have seen him make 5 Chief Constable appointments and 4 Chief Fire Officer appointments in the last 8 years. Currently he has interim heads of service for both police and fire services. His recently appointed Fire Chief cannot take up her appointment because she is under investigation by the Independent Officer for Police Conduct (IOPC)for behaviour relating to her time as deputy chief constable at Avon & Somerset Police," she said.

Danielle says, “This is an utter shambles. Our safety depends on our police and fire services being well-managed, thriving organisations. It is time for change and on May 2nd you can vote for that change.”

Danielle also told residents how minimum levels of fire crew are frequently unavailable. 14 engines are seen as the minimum level required at any one time, to keep the county’s residents safe. However, on 243 occasions in the past 2 years, this minimum level has not been met. People’s lives are being put at risk and this is just not acceptable.”