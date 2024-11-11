One West Northamptonshire plan launched by council and partners in a bid to improve lives

A new initiative has been launched by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and partners, which will aim to improve residents’ and businesses’ lives by 2030.

‘One West Northamptonshire’ launched at Catesby Innovation Centre on Wednesday (November 6), with more than 70 representatives from partners across the public, private, community and voluntary sectors present.

The council says the plan will be shaped around how organisations can “work together over the next five years to make a real difference to people’s lives”.

The launch event focused on the theme ‘Strength in Partnership’, and the “importance of combining everyone’s ambitions to make West Northamptonshire a beating heart for inclusive growth and investment”.

Councillor Adam Brown, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council said: “It was great to see so many partners join us for the recent One West Northamptonshire launch as we embark on the next stage of our partnership journey to create a single, shared vision for our area. I would also like to say a huge thank you to all our speakers who brought real depth and insight to partnership working at its very best and the real benefits it delivers to our residents.

“The desire among partners to work together on improving outcomes for our communities has never been stronger, and we’re keen to harness this collective energy and combine our ambitions. This week’s event is only the start of the journey and in the coming months we will be inviting all stakeholders and community members to get involved in shaping the plan so please watch this space.”

Among the speakers were Rebecca Gill of VR Therapies, Matthew Sentance from Northgate School Academy Trust, and Lucienne Shakir. Darryn Frost of Own Merit CIC and Prince Caesar from Bak UP addressed crucial issues around homelessness and community resilience with passion and expertise. Partners were also given the opportunity to put forward questions to a discussion panel comprising WNC’s Chief Executive Anna Earnshaw, Jason Longhurst from Prologis, Rachel McGrath from Northamptonshire Community Foundation, Dr Cathy Smith of University of Northampton, and Toby Sanders from NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board.

The event saw discussions around the beginnings of the plan, which will be developed with the involvement of stakeholders and the public in the months ahead and finalised in the spring, according to the council.