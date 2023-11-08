Northants road “absolutely lethal” as ongoing roadworks force drivers on unsuitable routes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A road in South Northamptonshire has been called “lethal” by an MP, as incessant roadworks in the area have seen the state of roads through small villages suffer.

Residents have highlighted safety issues with Knock Lane, a country road connecting the A508 at Roade to Blisworth.

Potholes, large vehicles and worries about the 60mph speed limit are all causes of concern for locals who use the route daily.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) have since revealed repair plans for the near future.

In a public meeting on road closures in South Northants on November 3, MP Dame Andrea Leadsom, said that she had the “displeasure” of driving through Knock Lane when visiting residents in Roade. She challenged WNC and National Highways to find ways to stop people from using roads through villages as ‘rat-runs’.

She said: “There are HGVs and double-decker buses coming down what’s essentially a one-track road with a bit of tarmac down the middle and then cliff edges and huge potholes on either side. It’s a little country lane on a national speed limit- we could at least get people to go slower. It is absolutely lethal.”

Sam Simons, highways service manager for WNC, said that the council is “fighting an uphill battle” to keep the road in its original condition due to the increased traffic, but that there would be a “substantial plan” to fix it once works are finished.

A spokesperson for WNC revealed that temporary repairs on Knock Lane will be carried out on Saturday, November 11 to ensure that the road is safe. A full assessment will be taken and further repairs will be scheduled for the following weekend, on November 18, if required.

There have been several incidents of major roadworks clashing recently, including works at Cowpastures Lane on the A5, the construction of the A508 bypass to the west of Roade, and works on the A43. This has led to vehicles finding shortcuts through small villages, despite signs for official diversion routes, and ultimately the degradation of local roads.

Kathryn Dodington, 73, from Stoke Bruerne, took it upon herself to compile a spreadsheet of overlapping roadworks and share them on social media to help the community plan their journeys better.

She said that she had a “huge amount of admiration” for the people involved with the roadworks as they were facing a difficult situation, but that somebody needed to step up to “put it all together”.

She said: “People have got themselves terribly stressed and if there wasn’t someone communicating they would’ve got much angrier. The problem is when these great big lorries come down they create all these potholes- we’ve got that down Knock Lane.

“There seems to be very little enforcement on that road and there should be more action taken. I think in the meantime we’ve just got to be very careful.”

Representatives of WNC and National Highways said at the public meeting that they have been coordinating closures as best as they can, but that they have no choice in having to carry out some work.