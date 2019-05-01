Plans for outdoor summer leisure area at Northampton trampoline park thrown out

A bid to allow an indoor trampolining centre in Northampton to create an inflatable-based leisure area in its car park over the summer has been denied.

Riverside-based Boost Trampoline Park submitted plans last year to take up some 80 spaces in the rear car park with large inflatables, a 'children’s boot camp', a 'sticky strap', and football area.

It also wanted to provide outdoor seating there as well as space for food and drink vans.

The outdoor leisure area would have run between May and October to increase footfall over the holidays.

But last June, Northamptonshire Highways raised objections to the scheme on the grounds the plans would increase the use of the site while decreasing parking available.

Northampton Borough Council has now thrown the application out.

A decision note posted on its planning website states: "In June 2018 it was confirmed that the applicant was considering their options with regards to the proposal in order to investigate the possibility of revising the application.

"Despite this exchange of correspondence, the council has not received any further communication from the applicant or their agents. As a consequence and due to the passage of time that has passed, it is considered unlikely that the application will be bought forward to a positive determination within the foreseeable future."

Boost Trampoline Park had argued in its planning statement that the 37-space front car park would have been sufficient over the summer months when, it says, trade dips.

The document reads: "The business does struggle to attract guests in the summer months as alternative outdoor play zones and parks are seen as a more attractive alternative to an indoor facility for obvious reasons."