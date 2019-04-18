Neighbours react to 'ridiculous' decision to extend hours of Northampton GP surgery

Extended opening hours at a doctor's surgery in Northampton have been greeted with dismay by residents.

St Luke's Primary Care Centre in Duston applied back in January to open between 8am and 8pm seven days a week. It currently closes 6.30pm on weekdays and is closed at weekends.

Planning officers at Northampton Borough Council has now granted the proposals, to the disappointment of several neighbours who objected because of fears they would face disruption into the evening.

Although the surgery has said it was making the application just in case, residents will still fear any future changes.

One said: "The weekend opening is ridiculous. The road is horrific during the week due to the doctor's surgery. Why do residents need to be subjected to this seven days a week?

They added: "Does this mean I will have to have surgery staff sitting outside my house in their cars with their stereos blasting, eating their lunch during the weekend as well as during the week. I can;t wait for that experience."

Other residents raised concerns that the, although closing times are 8pm, cleaners 'clanging gates', could well on site as late as 11pm.

And concerns were also expressed over parking problems.

One resident commented that the parking area behind the surgery needs to be open longer to match the new hours : "New double yellow lines are planned for the full length of Timken Way South and with street parking already scarce, I fear that the extra visitors will cause issues without appropriate parking."

Another added: "I strongly object on the grounds of the traffic in and out of the estate. There is only one way in and one way out and the only respite residents get is at weekends."

The application was approved on the grounds it would not have an "unacceptable undue impact" on neighbours and would enhance the area's health services.